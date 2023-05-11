Why can you dine naked in some US restaurants?

For the cost of 88 dollars, in a vegan restaurant in New York it is possible to participate in one exclusive dinner among strangersbut on one condition: one must be completely offers. The idea came from the artist and model Charlie Ann Max who started organizing events of this type by invitation only, for a small circle of people. Now the initiative is becoming popular and requests to participate come from all over the world.

What is the Füde Dinner Experience and how to participate

Not just a dinner but much more: «a liberating space that celebrates our purest self, through the plant-based cuisineart, nudity and self-love,” reads the website Füde Experience. The evenings are open to both women and men, but they must have someone to vouch for them. All prospective guests must complete a screening questionnaire form. The founder accepts most applications, but she wants to make sure that those interested have the right intentions and have not had inappropriate behavior in the past.

Why can you dine naked?

Feel more connected to your body, overcome limits, become more confident or meet new people. Those who choose to try this particular experience are driven by the most diverse motivations. One thing they all have in common is wanting each other take off clothes and prejudices.

We always eat naked but the evenings change the theme

Each dinner has a theme, usually related to relationship with the body. For example, one of the latest events was focused on rediscovering inner rhythms to help people connect with their menstrual cycles.

Activities dedicated to the body and spirit

The purpose is to create one space That promote freedom and well-beingstanding naked and consuming vegan dishes. Charlie Ann Max not only organizes dinners, but also other activities which may include breathing exercises, chanting, yoga, meditation, life drawing, writing tips and cooking lessons. In addition, there are workshops to educate participants on topics such as personal care and development. Discussions are stimulated that guarantee mutual listening. The concept is that if everyone is naked, an equal environment is created, in which those involved can connect with themselves and with each other. In this way you can tune into the surrounding situation and let go.

Dine naked to reconnect with nature and with yourself

Nudity and food are considered a tool to foster connection between body, mind and soul. The gesture of undressing is therefore not an end in itself but is accompanied by the ideals of respect for the ecosystem and a healthy life. Not just nudism, but a broader vision that promotes free human contact with nature. The vegan recipes reflect this philosophy, excluding from the preparations all foods of animal origin or derived from them and using only plant foods.

