Song PLUS DM-i vs Haval Xiaolong MAX-Sina Automobile

Extremely introverted! This may be the most accurate evaluation of the current domestic 150,000-class hybrid SUV market. In the past, self-owned brands were fighting to the death in the field of fuel SUVs in the early 100,000 range. Now, with the trend of major transformation of new energy vehicles, the battle has shifted to 150,000-class hybrid SUVs. In the first half of 2023, all major independent car companies have already come up with their trump cards. Among them, the contest between Great Wall and BYD is a lot to watch!

In May, Great Wall Motor’s new intelligent four-wheel drive electric hybrid technology Hi4 debuted on Haval Xiaolong (Configuration | Inquiry) MAX.The official guide price is 159,800 to 179,800 yuandetermined to become the benchmark of electric four-wheel drive in the new energy era; not long after this launch, BYD Song PLUS DM-i (configuration|inquiry) champion version was officially launched,The price is 159,800-189,800 yuan,It’s quite a sense of sight when you sing and I appear on the stage.

Before Great Wall Motor reported the BYD incident on the high-pressure fuel tank problem, there was a lot of trouble, and now the tit-for-tat confrontation between the two in the 150,000-class hybrid SUV is even more tense. So whether Great Wall Motor is coming from behind, or BYD Auto is superior, through a comprehensive comparison of the above two cars, the answer may be ready to come out!

The first impression left by the car’s exterior design is very important. BYD Song PLUS DM-i Champion Edition adopts a brand-new design style, full of the taste of ocean models. The front face is equipped with the popular frameless air intake grille, and the horizontal hollow trim widens the visual width of the front of the car. The brand LOGO has also been changed from the previous “Song” to “BYD”.

Viewed from the side, the new car adopts streamlined lines, the waistline extends from the headlights to the rear, and the upward design of the C-pillar adds a sense of muscle. In terms of the rear, the new car adopts a blackened through-type taillight group, with C-shaped diversion grooves on both sides. The design of the entire rear is very three-dimensional and sporty. In addition, the new car has added new body colors of sky blue and blue smoke, and will also provide 19-inch two-color exclusive aluminum alloy wheels.

In terms of design, Xiaolong MAX adopts the design essence of Haval’s new energy series. The seven-shaped headlights are matched with the semi-closed air intake grille in the middle, and there are some shadows of Weipai SUV in appearance. The sporty black lower surround provides a strong heat dissipation guarantee for the vehicle, and it brings good recognition when the daytime running lights are lit.

On the side of the body, the design of Haval Xiaolong MAX pays more attention to the tough style. The smooth roof ensures sufficient headroom in the car. The design of the rapidly sliding C-pillar and the rear triangular window outlines a strong sense of movement, running through the The high waistline of the body is connected with the front and rear lamps; the rear of the Haval Xiaolong MAX looks more solid, and the blackened tail lamps have a larger area, which provides a good warning at night. The chrome-plated trim on both sides of the rear bumper It still creates the illusion of double exhaust.

In terms of body size, the length, width and height of BYD Song PLUS DM-i Champion Edition are 4705/1890/1680mm, and the wheelbase reaches 2765mm, positioning it as a compact SUV; the body length, width and height of Haval Xiaolong MAX are 4758/1895/ 1725mm, wheelbase 2800mm, positioned as a medium-sized SUV.Through comparison, it can be found that although there is a level gap between the two, the body parameters of Haval Xiaolong MAX are better, but the gap is not very obvious.

In terms of interior, the BYD Song PLUS DM-i Champion Edition adopts an integrated double-color seat with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel and a rotatable floating central control screen, making this car more youthful. At the same time, the new car was replaced with the same crystal gear handle of BYD Seal, and the button layout on both sides of the gear handle was redesigned; at the same time, two 15W mobile phone wireless charging panels were added, and the Chinese character “Song” on the steering wheel Change to “BYD” letter Logo.

On the whole, the new car is only adjusted for some details. The crystal gear handle is very good for creating a sense of luxury in the car. With the already excellent workmanship and materials, the sense of technology and luxury in the whole car is remarkable.In addition, as usual, the Champion Edition model will be equipped with decentralization. The 15.6-inch adaptive rotating suspension PAD, DiLink intelligent network connection system, VTOL mobile power station and other smart technology configurations are also standard configurations for new cars, further improving the cost performance and practicality. Said to have a strong attraction.

In terms of interior, Haval Xiaolong MAX has subverted Haval’s previous cognition. Three sets of 12.3-inch full LCD screens are well arranged, creating a more fashionable sense of cutting-edge technology. The air-conditioning outlet is equipped with mobile phone wireless charging and other functions. , convenient for daily car needs. At the same time, in terms of interior materials, piano paint is matched with off-white leather wrapping, which brings a refreshing feeling.

In terms of configuration, Haval Xiaolong MAX is also unambiguous. It comes standard with main and co-pilot, front and rear head airbag fatigue driving reminder, 360 panoramic image, stylish 540-degree chassis, steep slope descent, remote start, external discharge and low speed. Driving warning, PM2.5 filtering device in the car, etc.Judging from the comparison of the two cars, among the configurations with similar prices, the configuration of Haval Xiaolong MAX is actually more rich.

In terms of power, the Song PLUS DM-i Champion Edition is still equipped with BYD DM-i plug-in hybrid system, in which the 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine has a rated power of 81kW (net power is 78kW) and is matched with a permanent magnet synchronous motor with a peak power of 145kW .It is worth mentioning that the Song PLUS DM-i Champion Edition will bring a new version with a pure electric range of 110 kilometers and 150 kilometers (NEDC).

In terms of power, Haval Xiaolong MAX is equipped with a plug-in hybrid system consisting of a 1.5-liter engine and dual motors. Under NEDC conditions, the pure electric battery life is 105 kilometers. This car is equipped with the new intelligent four-wheel drive electric hybrid technology Hi4 technology. By intelligently switching the three working modes of pure electric, series, and 1-speed direct drive, the engine always works in the optimal economic zone and the power transmission path is always optimal. Keep the vehicle efficiency optimal at all times while driving in the area.

In terms of power performance, the NEDC pure electric cruising range of Haval Xiaolong MAX is 105km, the comprehensive power of the system is 205kW, the comprehensive torque of the system is 585N·m, and it only takes 6.8 seconds to accelerate from 100 kilometers to 100 kilometers.

The comparison of the drive systems between the two is also a highlight. The Song PLUS DM-i champion version has no four-wheel drive model for the time being, and only the current Song PLUS DM-i high-end version has a dual-motor four-wheel drive system;The Haval Xiaolong MAX is equipped with dual motors and the new intelligent four-wheel drive electric hybrid technology Hi4, which is a very obvious advantage. For consumers in the northern region, the ability of the dual motor + four-wheel drive system to escape difficulties in winter rain and snow and outdoor non-paved roads is obvious.

Secondly, in terms of dynamic performance,Haval Xiaolong MAX is almost completely superior in terms of engine performance, motor performance, total power, zero-hundredth acceleration, and maximum speed.Great Wall Motors showed good sincerity in order to suppress BYD.BYD’s advantage is concentrated in fuel consumption, feed fuel consumption and comprehensive fuel consumption are slightly better than Haval Xiaolong MAX,This is also the advantage of BYD DM-i super hybrid system. Therefore, in terms of driving orientation,Haval Xiaolong MAX tends to build performance, while Song PLUS DM-i Champion Edition has better fuel economy.

From word of mouth,BYD DM-i hybrid has been verified by the market for a long time, so the reliability of the technology is more popularcoupled with the rising sales volume and high market share, it has more advantages in cost control and later maintenance; the hybrid system of Haval Xiaolong MAX is fledgling, and the product quality needs to be verified. Brand-new models need more time to ferment in terms of influence.

From this point of view,The maturity of BYD Song PLUS DM-i Champion Edition will far surpass Haval Xiaolong MAX.At present, the BYD Song PLUS DM-i champion version has not yet been launched, and the actual sales price has not yet been announced. Consumers who want to choose this model will continue to stream.When the supply of BYD Song PLUS DM-i Champion Edition is in short supply, it will face the problem of a long pick-up cycle, and needs to wait more patiently.

The 150,000-class hybrid SUV market is currently in full bloom. BYD Song PLUS DM-i Champion Edition and Haval Xiaolong MAX are the flagship products of independent brands. In addition, there are Geely Galaxy L7, Haval 2nd-generation Big Dog New Energy, SUV options such as the Leaprun C11 extended range version can take into account the advantages of power, battery life, fuel economy, and green cards. In addition to the precipitation of technology, the product reliability and actual experience are completely worthy of consumers’ trust. For consumers, the current 150,000-class hybrid SUV is a very good choice for car purchases.

