Original title: Sony released Xperia 1 IV special accessories, game fan docking station Xperia Stream unveiled

Earlier this month, Sony held a global launch of new Xperia products, and the new Sony micro-single phone Xperia 5 IV was officially unveiled.

It is reported that the Xperia 5 IV is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display, which is still a 21:9 screen ratio; the appearance continues Sony’s consistent design style, providing three color options: lake green, pearl white, and smoke black.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV core is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, built-in 5000mAh battery, supports 30W wired fast charging, and is priced at about RMB 7254. The National Bank version will be officially released in October.

Today, Sony once again brought a new product release and officially launched the Xperia 1 IV exclusive accessory – the Xperia Stream, a gaming fan docking station.

The official introduction shows that the new Xperia Stream gaming fan docking station adopts a full-body cooling scheme, combined with the Xperia 1 IV’s game booster, which can set automatic or manual control for the fan.

The Xperia Stream sets the expansion interfaces at the bottom of the center of the device, which can avoid cable entanglement, bring a better holding experience, and facilitate disassembly. On this basis, the game enhancer of Xperia 1 IV has also been upgraded, the operation interface is newly designed, it supports the optimization function of sound/picture quality, and it can also monitor and adjust the running status of Xperia Stream in real time. In other respects, this new Xperia Stream has a LAN cable interface that can realize low-latency and stable network connection, can supply power to Xperia 1 IV and Xperia Stream's USB Type-C interface at the same time, and can output 120Hz high frame rate HDMI interface, And a 3.5mm audio interface for a low-latency, high-quality audio experience. According to the official information, this new Xperia Stream will be officially launched in mid-October. Interested users can stay tuned. In addition, Sony also brought the 16GB + 512GB version of the Xperia 1 IV, and the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition with the Xperia Stream Gaming Fan Dock. It is reported that the Xperia 1 IV is equipped with a screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, provides 240Hz motion blur suppression technology optimized for games, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate that adapts to sensitive touch operations. Combined with the anti-mistouch design, it can bring better game experience.

