S&P Case-Shiller: Declining home prices may be over

Nationwide in the US, home prices in March increased by 0.7% compared to March 2022, as expected by the S&P index Case-Shiller.

The 10-city composite, which includes the Los Angeles and New York metropolitan areas, fell 0.8% year over year, compared with a 0.5% increase the previous month. The 20-city composite, which includes Dallas-Fort Worth and the Detroit area, fell 1.1%, compared with 0.4% the previous month.

However, house prices are rising again month after month. After seasonal adjustment, prices nationwide increased by 0.4% in March compared to February. The 10-cities composite gained 0.6% and the 20-cities composite gained 0.5%.

