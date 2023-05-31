Harald zur Hausen: goodbye to the Nobel who discovered the virus-cancer link

The 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine, Harold zur Hausen, a well-known German virologist, died at the age of 87 in Heidelberg. Zur Hausen, director of the University of Freiburg’s Institute of Virology and former scientific director of the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, was recognized for his discovery of the link between human papilloma virus (HPV) and cancer of the neck of the uterus. In the 1970s, his work focused on the role of viruses in the onset of cervical cancer and succeeded in isolating some types of HPV as causative agents of uterine cervical cancer.

zur Hausen’s discovery, together with his further research into the immunogenicity of HPV, paved the way for the development of a human papillomavirus vaccine in 2006. His contributions to medicine have earned him numerous national and international awards, including the prestigious honor of Nobel Prize in 2008shared with Luc Montagnier and Françoise Barré-Sinoussi for the discovery of the HIV virus.

Zur Hausen, born on March 11, 1936 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, completed his medical studies at several German universities and began his research career in the field of virology. He has held several senior academic positions and has played a significant role in the field of cancer research, especially in regards to the viral causes of tumors. During your career, you have received numerous awards and honorary doctorates from academic institutions around the world.

His findings have had a significant impact on public health, particularly in developing countries where cervical cancer is a leading cause of female mortality. Her research has contributed to the development of diagnostic tests and preventive vaccines against HPV, offering new possibilities for the prevention and treatment of this form of cancer.

Harald zur Hausen’s death represents a loss to the scientific and medical communities, but his legacy will continue to influence research and the fight against cancer, improving women’s health around the world.



