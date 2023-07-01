Spain takes over the EU Council Presidency – Prime Minister Sánchez in Kiev

When presenting the presidency in June, Sánchez emphasized that Europe needs “a more competitive, fairer and more solidarity-based economy”. It must “break with the trend that corporate profits are not always used to improve people’s opportunities.” Tax evasion costs Europe “every year 1.5 percentage points of gross domestic product, as much as it invests in social housing and environmental protection”. , he said.

Spain will use the Presidency to “work towards ending this injustice and setting minimum standards for corporate taxation in all Member States, particularly in the digital sphere,” said the socialist.

