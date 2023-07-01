Formovie Cinema 3 ultra-short-throw 4K laser DLP reception for future test

With the reception of the brand new Formovie Cinema 3, I return to my favorite field of ultra-short-throw laser projection.

In the range of home cinema projectors from this Chinese manufacturer, we find of course the Formovie theater triple laser, the success of which, given its visual and auditory qualities, knows no weakness one year after its release. However at 3000€, it is not suitable for all budgets. The brand has therefore developed a successor to its other popular reference cinema 2 (in test on this blog) marketed at less than 2000€ and which therefore takes the name of Cinema 3.

Carton Formovie Cinema 3

We are therefore still faced with an all-in-one projector (diffuser, audio system and smartTV capabilities) equipped with a mono laser ALPD, guaranteeing an excellent native contrast. The DMD chip used is in 0.47 format with XPR processing (x4) for emulating a 4K HDR image.

The manufacturer announced as a difference with the previous version, the support for HDR10+ dynamic metadata, I cannot confirm this point for the moment after my first tests, I am awaiting an answer on this subject. The Cinema 3 on the other hand is HDR10/HLG compatible like its predecessor. It benefits from video processing with frame interpolation (MEMC).

Differences Fengmi Formovia C2 and C3

Before starting my tests, I took a little movie break last night with Prey en 4K HDR on the Formovie C3 and the French film “les choses simples” in SDR 1080p and I spent an excellent evening on my white Vividstorm screen (and yes not a CLR), with everything expected at Fengmi/Formovie, a impressive dynamic range with a contrast-to-brightness ratio unmatched in today’s ultra-short-throw offering.

Formovie Cinema 3 Screensaver

I remind you that this is a projector developed for the Chinese market and whose menus are in Mandarin and can be changed to English. On the other hand, no French on board. All the streaming functions are adapted to the Asian market so if you want to benefit from Netflix, Prime or another streaming service, you will need to connect a box or an external stick to Cinema 3.

English Menus Formovie Cinema 3

The Cinema 3 did not happen alone, my partner Nothingprojector also sent me their technical screen adapted to the UST projector and motorized from the ground, a competitor to Vividstorm. So I’m going to test it all and I’ll meet you in a few days to discover my conclusions in their respective test benches.

Formovie Cinema 3

