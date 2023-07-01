Brazilian U20 team player receives contract in Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg have signed Douglas Mendes Moreira with a contract until the end of June 2028. The Brazilian U20 team defender came to Liefering from Red Bull Bragantino in the winter and made three appearances in the second division in the spring. The central defender will initially continue to play for Liefering as a cooperation player.

Zeteny Jano will continue to act as a cooperation player for the sister club. The 18-year-old midfielder also received a long-term professional contract with Salzburg until June 2027. Jano has dual Austro-Hungarian citizenship and has already played for Austria’s U18 team.

