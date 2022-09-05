Home Business Specialized integration of central SOEs speeds up and welcomes opportunities in multiple fields_ Securities Times Network
2022-09-05 06:26

Source: Economic Information Daily

Economic Information

2022-09-05 06:26

Securities Times e Company News, with the establishment of China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. and China Logistics Group Asset Management Co., Ltd., recently, the optimization and structural adjustment of state-owned capital have been accelerated. As the three-year reform of state-owned enterprises enters the final countdown, the professional integration of central enterprises continues, and the operation at the level of listed companies is also ushering in a period of strategic opportunities. Industry insiders predict that there will be huge space for professional integration in the future, and energy, equipment manufacturing, steel, logistics and other fields may be accelerated. (Economic Information Daily)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    See also  Pernigotti, nothing done for the cig, the signature is expected on 10 August to sell to Jp Morgan

