ROMA – The government tries to hide the social disaster caused by the cut of the citizen’s income with the new Food Charter. The short circuit will take place in less than twenty days, in the month of July. When 350 thousand people will be deprived of the income of 500 euros per month on average, while 1.3 million families will receive Poste Pay loaded with a one-off 382.5 euros, to be spent on shopping.