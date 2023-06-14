Pep Guardiola, the best manager of all time? Let’s laugh… – Fofoot

Comments do not give trophies. “Poets don’t win titles”, as Mourinho would say. It’s not because we have repeated over and over that you are the best coach of all time, that you really are. The sportsman has his rules to define the best and Guardiola does not fulfill them all to be considered the best coach of all time.
Nothing new under the blue sky
Hervé Renard already reminded Habib Beye on the Canal Football Club set : Manchester City’s victory in the Champions League is nothing short of breathtaking. According to the coach of the French women’s team, this success, more logical than brilliant, is due to the media status that we built on Guardiola, to the time we gave him and also and above all to the money that he spent.
“He is an exceptional coach, but with all he has spent, he would still have to win the Champions League one day anyway”loose the native of Aix-les-Bains in front of an audience, surprised, adding: “It’s certainly down to his status, but he was trusted at Man City for years without winning anything. I’m talking about the Champions League. In other clubs, this is not the case. He has that chance, but it’s certainly because it’s Guardiola.”.
In short, give the same attention to another coach, and he will earn as much as the Catalan and in less time.
See as well : Top 5: coaches fired the year after a championship title – YouTube
Because yes, for a genius, PG took too long to deliver his copy. We are very far from the pupil who, under a candle, finishes first in the class, and closer to a spoiled child who owes his primacy to the ideal conditions in which he was placed. Like Messi, the former Blaugrana is the result of a system that has decided to place it at the top.
If we really need to talk about genius, let’s start with its definition. Supernatural, “Genius is a person capable of creating something new and great”. At the heart of what Pep has achieved in his career, the one thing big and new is the laurel of City in C1. Leaving the sky Sky Blueshe becomes ordinary, outclassed by his peers.
City Man
First coach to make two hat-tricks! Sure, but at what cost? Between his first hat-trick, well soiled by the Negreira affair, and the second, 14 years have passed. 14 seasons during which the Spaniard led the best team in Europe in his time, Bayern Munich, without shining, humiliated by Real Madrid, leaving in the wake of the circle of big clubs to enter that of rich clubs . A forced choice that will lead him to this stable that he once called sh*t teamwhen Yaya Touré, unfairly dismissed by his iron fist in Barcelona, decided to join her.
« When Yaya Touré left Barcelona for Manchester City, Guardiola told him he was going to a shitty team », said Dimitri Seluk in 2016, former agent of the retired Ivorian midfielder, having specified beforehand: “ He takes himself for God and treats his players like dogs ».
Without Emirati money, Man City would approach the Championship. In about 84 months, his bundles that fell from the Emirates gave him a European face. A very long wait which considerably harms the famous ingenuity of his manager, virtuosity and precocity going hand in hand.
Exceptional, a virtuoso does a lot with little. We can turn the statistics in all directions and come out thousands of first. But everyone knows that with the savings spent by the Cityzens to please their technician, lifting the C1 in 7 years is child’s play.
The protected
When he lost, the media managed to find reasons for him that prevented his leaders from seeing a failure in his signing. His budget was increasing and his contract extended. They asked, demanded time for their protege, while lynching his colleagues, demanding their departure… To protect him?
Guardiola this year, for example, played with four central defenders, three in defense and one in the middle, without anyone calling him a defensive coach. Passing from Small Ball au Tall Ball with its Big Menhis possession game was renamed position game, as it was based more on the high quality of his elements than on a well-oiled tactic: as if his opponents were immobile on the field.
In short, this famous 3-2-4-1 that he copied from Marcelo Bielsa, which would have been likened to a 5-4-1 under the orders of another tactician, has become a brilliant invention on his board. A formation however magnified by the naivety of aversion, unable to exploit the large spaces left in the back of the two attacking midfielders, Grealish and Bernardo Silva, changed into pistons like De Bruyne in the center forward before them.
Like what, the speeches vary according to the individuals. Sadio, 7 goals in the Bundesliga in his first season: a fiasco. Léo, 6 goals in Ligue 1 in his first season: a period of adaptation.
The world upside down
Today, more is demanded of those who receive less and less of those who receive more. In modern football, the best are those who have decided to raise by all means and not those who have raised themselves by their own means. If Guardiola is the number one in history, what about…:
- Jose Mourinho : arrived in 2002 in FC Portoauthor of a hat-trick Championship – Cup – Europa League in 2003, a double Championship – Champions League in 2004, from a first season in Chelsea, in the Premier League of Sir Alex Ferguson and the Invincible Arsene Wenger, from the Portuguese Liga, 95 points, 15 goals conceded and a defeat, a second hat-trick Championship – Domestic Cup – European Cup with Inter Milan in 2010, Serie A – Italian Cup – C1during his second season with the Nerrazuri or even a series of 9 years of invincibility at home
- Unai Emery : quadruple winner of the Europa League with Sevilla (3) and Villareal (1), the first trophy in the history of the club Jaune
- Hansi Flick : author of a sextuplet with Bayern Munich in his first season
- Charles Ancelotti : quadruple European champion with AC Milan and Real Madrid
- Zinedine Zidane : triple European champion in a row with Real Madrid
- Sir Alex Ferguson : 49 trophies, winner of a European Cup with Aberdeen, a Scottish club, beating Real Madrid in the final
- Claudio Ranieri : English champion with Leicester
- Brian Clough : which raises Nottingham Forrest in 1977, became champion of England in 1978 and double winner of the Champions League in 1979 and 1980
- Jock Stein : author of a quintuplet in 1967 with the Glasgow Celtics, only with players from the Glasgow region, making Lisbon Lionsthe first British squad to win the Champions League.
- Didier Deschamps : double finalist of the World Cup, for a victory in 2018
- Herve Renard : double African champion with two different countries, Zambia and Ivory Coast
- Walid Reragui : African champion with Wydad Casabalanca and semi-finalist of the World Cup the same year…
- Etc.
If not, sketch a smile…