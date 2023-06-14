Harvesting coffee with sustainability

Huila, Tolima and Nariño are the departments where coffee growing, the work of producers and collectors have been positively impacted. Currently, within the framework of this work, the Manos al Grano Foundation develops programs of this type in the municipalities of Acevedo, Algeciras, Iquira, Oporapa, Paicol, Palermo, Palestina and Pitalito.

By: Gloria Camargo

Transforming the “cultural and social reality of coffee farmers in Colombia” is the pillar under which the Manos al Grano Foundation of the Azahar Coffee group has been working to improve the living and working conditions of coffee producers and collectors. in the departments of Huila, Tolima and Nariño.

As it has been established, within the framework of the ‘Project Collectors’, the organization has indicated that it is providing support for initiatives that can generate “the formalization of employment and strengthen the social fabric of the coffee sector.

Currently, the Manos al Grano Foundation is developing various programs to improve the quality of life of coffee pickers. Its work is concentrated in two strategic areas: the north and the south of the department of Huila, covering the municipalities of Acevedo, Algeciras, Iquira, Oporapa, Paicol, Palermo, Palestina and Pitalito.

Through technical support to coffee growers linked to the “Recolectores” project, the Foundation has managed to positively influence the implementation of practices that guarantee quality in coffee harvesting.

Among the activities and practices implemented, collection quality measurements using tools such as Mediverdes and Cromacafe, developed by Cenicafe, stand out. Likewise, an exhaustive inspection of the traceability of the coffee processing processes is carried out, among other measures.

In Colombia, according to the ILO, coffee farming employs approximately 900,000 pickers, and 85% of them work in the informal economy.

The commitment of the Manos al Grano Foundation is not limited only to the productive field, but also seeks to generate a lasting social impact. Through strategic alliances with local institutions, education and training programs are promoted for collectors, providing them with tools and knowledge that allow them to improve their performance and access better opportunities in the sector.

The results obtained so far are encouraging. Coffee farmers and collectors have experienced a positive transformation in their reality, evidenced in an increase in the quality of life and better working conditions.

coffee employment

The organization added that, “developing the collectors project consists of formalizing the employment of the people who are in charge of collecting coffee, who historically have not had any type of regime that shelters them and guarantees their rights as workers, The foregoing has caused a tradition of informality that has even taken root in the social collective to the point of seeing the implementation of formal contracting as workers as impossible”.

In this sense, as part of its strategy to achieve a significant transformation and impact, the Foundation has carried out training workshops on working conditions and hiring aimed at coffee growers and collectors linked to the project. These training spaces seek to empower workers, providing them with knowledge about their rights and the opportunities that exist for a formal contract.

In addition to the workshops, specific meetings have been organized to train contracted personnel in coffee harvesting. These events have addressed fundamental issues to guarantee the quality of the work and ensure an excellent final product. To carry out these trainings, the Foundation has had the support of experts and professionals specialized in the coffee sector.

Strengthening the harvest and post-harvest processes has been another priority in the “Recolectores” project. To achieve this, technical support has been provided by the Quality Department of Azahar Coffee.

The Manos al Grano Foundation of the Azahar Coffee group has been working in the departments of Huila, Tolima and Nariño.

Through agricultural extension methods, such as forums, debates and meetings, direct interaction has been established with the coffee farmers linked to the project. This collaboration has made it possible to improve harvesting techniques and practices, ensuring the quality of the coffee from its harvest to its final processing.

business opportunities

This work has also provided new business opportunities for associated coffee farmers, allowing them to reach international markets and receive an above-market premium. Thanks to these agreements, more than 410,200 kg of high-quality coffee have been exported between 2021 and 2023, carrying the name of Colombia aloft in multiple destinations. However, for Fundación Manos al Grano, this is only the beginning of its mission.

The main objective is to double or even triple these figures, by providing support to another 50 coffee producers and establishing commercial relationships with farms in the Caldas and Nariño region.

Carlos Augusto Rodríguez, executive director of the Foundation, highlights that this project is intended to impact the entire coffee production cycle.

To date, more than 25 collectors have obtained certification and receive social benefits, financial stability, biweekly payments and decent working conditions, which include accommodation and food. These actions have a direct impact on improving the quality of life of collectors and promoting their well-being.

In addition to labor formalization, the program focuses on technical training and knowledge to produce high-quality coffee. Aspects such as varieties and the optimum point of maturity are highlighted, promoting a system that is not based solely on maximizing the volume collected. The goal for this year is to exceed 150 certified collectors, which will guarantee a continuous improvement in the quality of the coffee produced.

With these actions, 104 coffee growers and close to 70 collectors in these departments have already been impacted.

Rodríguez highlights the importance of these artisans who strive daily to collect the best coffee beans and stresses that the formalization of the workforce is essential to ensure the best varieties of coffee for export. The project not only benefits coffee farmers, but also generates a positive social impact in the community of collectors.

Since 2016, Acumen, an impact investment fund, has joined this initiative, supporting small producers across the country, including in conflict-affected areas. These investments have significant value in the coffee industry and demonstrate a commitment to generate sustainable change in Colombian coffee communities.