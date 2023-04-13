Listen to the audio version of the article

Spending by Ligurian families is down. According to the Findomestic consumption observatory, created in collaboration with Prometeia, in 2022 Ligurian spending on the purchase of durable goods fell by 3.9% to a total of 1.8 billion euros, more than the national average (-2 .7%) and that of the Northwest (-2%).

On the other hand, there is good news on the per capita income front, which has increased in the region by 7.2% in the last 12 months (24,925 euros on average) with Imperia showing the best growth among all the provinces (+8.1%). However, the average household expenditure for the purchase of durables fell by 3.8% (2,465 euros per household, 193 euros less than the national average and over 500 less than that of the Northwest).

Furniture surpasses cars

«In 2022 in Liguria – comments Claudio Bardazzi, head of the Observatory – the furniture segment (419 million in expenditure, +7%) exceeded that of new cars (352 million euros, -14.9%) in terms of spending volumes. The primacy of expenditure, 466 million euros, belongs to used cars for which the Ligurians have in any case invested 6.1% less than in 2021. Motor vehicles are stable at 133 million euros ».

Telephony (208 million, +2.6%) «is in positive territory – adds Bardazzi – like household appliances, which grew by 3.8% for a total expenditure of 145 million euros. A real “thud”, even if predictable once the effect is over switch off, that of consumer electronics (TV and hi-fi), for which 18.1% less was spent in the last year, going from 87 million euros in 2021 to 71 in 2022. The same amount is committed by Liguria for purchases of information technology (pc and accessories) down by 8.9%».

In Genoa and Savona you spend more

Looking at the individual provinces, according to the report, in 2022 one billion and 12 million euros were spent in Genoa on durable goods, 5.4% less than in 2021. The analysis of the Findomestic Observatory shows that Genoese families they employed an average of 2,443 euros per nucleus (68th position among the 107 Italian provinces).