Eighth day of hospitalization for Silvio Berlusconi, who arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Wednesday last week to treat a lung infection. The former premier spent a quiet night in the intensive care unit of the facility, where he is currently still hospitalized, despite the “progressive and constant improvement” mentioned by professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri in the medical bulletin released on the day of Easter Monday.

The next official communication on the health conditions of the blue leader, suffering from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, is expected for tomorrow. The “cautious optimism” expressed by the doctors and the news that the therapies administered – cytoreductive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory – “are producing the expected results”, however, are not enough at the moment to predict the ex premier’s resignation.

Once he has left the intensive care unit, it is possible that he will still stay inside the structure for a further period of hospitalization before returning to Arcore. The pathology from which Berlusconi is suffering, in fact, had been defined in recent days by Zangrillo himself as “serious”. Also awaiting his return with enthusiasm is the president of the Azzurri deputies Paolo Barelli, who today affirmed that “the next challenges will see Berlusconi and Forza Italia on the field”.

In the Chamber of the Chamber, Paolo Emilio Russo’s wish for a speedy recovery was followed by applause from centre-right deputies. For the party, “and I believe for Italy, the bridge over the Strait is and will be the Silvio Berlusconi bridge,” Russo said, speaking on the preliminary questions to the Ponte Strait law decree. During the day, the former prime minister received visits from his children Luigi, Pier Silvio and Marina. Coming out of the gate of via Olgettina 60, the youngest nodded several times to the journalists who asked him if the Knight is better. “Yes,” he replied from behind the car windows. Comrade Marta Fascina, on the other hand, has never been seen leaving the hospital since the first day of hospitalization, while her father, Orazio Fascina, goes to and from San Raffaele. In recent days, all of Berlusconi’s children and his brother Paolo have entered and left the facility several times, as has his longtime friend Fedele Confalonieri.

