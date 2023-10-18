Spirit Airlines to Temporarily Cease Operations at Mercedita and Rafael Hernández Airports in Puerto Rico

Spirit Airlines to Stop Operating at Two Airports in Puerto Rico

Spirit Airlines has announced that it will halt its operations at the Mercedita Airport in Ponce and Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla, according to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR). Crystal Bell, the director of Air and Maritime Access of the entity, revealed that the decision was due to an alleged shortage of aircraft caused by a recall of some engines.

The airline has been forced to take several aircraft out of operation to attend to the necessary repairs. As a result, Spirit Airlines has been compelled to reevaluate its routes in all the markets it operates, not just in Puerto Rico. However, there is still uncertainty whether the airline will make adjustments at the Luis Muñoz Marín airport, where it continues to operate.

While it is unclear when the situation will be resolved, John Kirby, Spirit’s vice president of networks, expressed hope that service would resume at both Mercedita International Airport and Rafael Hernández International Airport next summer.

To fill the void left by Spirit’s departure, the CTPR is actively seeking other airlines to operate at these airports. JetBlue and Frontier Airlines already have a presence at both locations. Bell emphasized that despite the cancellations by Spirit, the airport’s current capacity exceeds the average number of seats over the past decade.

Spirit Airlines has shown a strong commitment to expanding operations on the island, announcing five new routes in the past 12 months and currently operating close to 20 daily flights to 12 destinations. The CTPR stated that they will continue to collaborate with the airline to facilitate the return of these vital routes, which are essential for the growth of travel options, tourist activity, economic development, and job opportunities throughout Puerto Rico.

As the situation unfolds, travelers and industry experts alike will be closely watching for any further developments regarding Spirit Airlines’ operations in Puerto Rico.

