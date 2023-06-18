Wang Huadong led a team to inspect Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd.- Huaibei News Net- Huaibei Authoritative News Website

Wang Huadong led a team to visit Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd.

“Technology + Scenarios” to speed up the development of new energy industry

Recently, Wang Huadong, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, led a team to Changzhou Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd. for on-the-spot investigations, in-depth exchanges, enhanced consensus, and accelerated project implementation. Xu Tao, secretary-general of the municipal government, participated in the investigation.

Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd. focuses on the R&D and manufacturing of new energy vehicle charging equipment. It has two core brands of “Star Charge” and “Star Energy”. It is a national public service demonstration platform for small and medium-sized enterprises. Wang Huadong and his entourage first came to the company parking lot to visit and inspect the smart energy management system of Star Charge. The top of the long carport is covered with neat photovoltaic panels, and a large LCD screen stands on one side, and the data of photovoltaic power generation, energy storage and charging (discharging) of charging piles can be dynamically displayed. Wang Huadong said that through scientific and technological means, the parking lot has been turned into a charging station, and the new energy vehicle has become an energy storage system integrating the use end and the acquisition end. The new technology, new model, and new scene are of demonstration significance. Walking into the company’s exhibition hall and energy trading center, Wang Huadong carefully listened to the detailed introduction of the person in charge of the company on the company’s growth process, strategic planning, design and development, product promotion, and capital operation, and discussed the park’s microgrid, mobile energy storage network, and software-defined hardware. Exchange and discuss with the person in charge of the enterprise and the technical research and development personnel on such issues.

At the subsequent symposium, the two sides conducted in-depth exchanges on cooperation models, resource mobilization, production layout, etc., and reached a consensus. Wang Huadong said that to accelerate the construction of charging piles, energy storage and other facilities, the Party Central Committee has deployments, and there is a need for urban green transformation. It is necessary to set the goal of carbon peak and carbon neutrality, based on the positioning of “one city, one base”, focus on the frontier of science and technology, strengthen systematic thinking, overall planning, classified implementation, accelerate the development of new energy industries, and actively explore new paths for regional green and low-carbon development . It is necessary to seize the “window period”, select the breakthrough point, further improve the special planning of charging infrastructure in our city, build a network, a platform, and several bases, and provide strong support for the promotion and use of new energy vehicles and the development of the new energy industry. We must adhere to the dual development of “technology + scene”, focus on projects, introduce advanced technologies and operating models, create more application scenarios, give play to the spillover effect of public service platforms, and support enterprises in the deployment of charging and energy storage equipment manufacturing industries in Huaihe , and jointly build a regional application demonstration base.

Comrades in charge of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission and the Municipal Traffic Control Group participated in the inspection.

Correspondent Research Secret