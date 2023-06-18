Plugin Alliance Releases Lindell 69 Channel Channel Strip Plugin

Plugin Alliance released the Lindell 69 Channel channel strip plug-in, including three mixing effects, providing warmth, richness and powerful classic sound.

Lindell 69 series processors are designed to emulate the sound and character of the classic Helios Type 69 audio mixing console. The Helios Type 69 console was appreciated in the 60’s and 70’s for its warm, rich and punchy sound and was used on many legendary rock recordings such as Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, The Who, Black Works by bands like Sabbath, Pink Floyd, AC/DC and Bob Marley. The Lindell 69 Channel faithfully recreates this classic sound by bringing Helios’ bus EQ and compressor directly into the channel strip.

Lindell combined two Helios EQs into one channel strip. First up is Pre-EQ-69, a three-band bell filter that provides musical gain and cut that adds presence and air to sounds without harsh effects, and can Adds richness to the bass without sound. Then there’s Passive 69, a two-band shelving EQ with a smooth, musical response that adds depth, warmth, and detail to sounds with minimal additional coloration.

The F760 Compressor/Limiter is the creation tool of some of the most iconic drum sounds in history and is one of the reasons the Helios series is so popular. The only hardware downside is that they are designed as bus compressors and you can’t use them on every channel, whereas the Lindell 69 Channel can be used on every channel. The F760 compressor provides a flexible alternative to the 1176 with its unique sound and variable attack time, release time and compression ratio.

The Lindell 69 Channel can add warmth, presence and character to a vocal, helping it stand out in the mix. Use it on drum recordings to provide punch and clarity, and on guitars to shape the tone, adding warmth, body, and sparkle to the sound. It can give digital keyboards and synths unique sonic character and depth, accentuate the natural warmth of low-frequency instruments, or give mixes a coherent, three-dimensional, and distinctly analog tone.

Lindell 69 Channel features:

Simulates the real Helios Type 69, capturing the rich, musical character and harmonic character of the mixer

Includes the versatile F760 FET compressor/limiter, offering compression effects from transparent to aggressive

Includes Pre-EQ-69 equalizer to give the sound full warmth and natural presence

Includes Passive 69 EQ, which reproduces the smooth, musical response of classic EQs

Intuitive interface with resizable windows

The Lindell 69 Channel is priced at $349, get it now for $179.99.

Lindell 69 Channel supports 64-bit Windows and MacOS systems, and the plug-in formats are VST, VST3, AU and AAX.

A 14-day trial version can be downloaded from the official website: https://www.plugin-alliance.com/en/products/lindell_69_series.html

Please watch the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/_xhWp0YvTY4)