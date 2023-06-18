Home » Successfully intercepted Manchester United?Romano:Bayern signed the Kim Min-jae agreement to the final step of the 5-year contract – yqqlm
Sports

Successfully intercepted Manchester United?Romano:Bayern signed the Kim Min-jae agreement to the final step of the 5-year contract – yqqlm

by admin
Successfully intercepted Manchester United?Romano:Bayern signed the Kim Min-jae agreement to the final step of the 5-year contract – yqqlm
2023-06-18 18:25

Source: Zhidao Football

Original title: Successfully intercepted Manchester United?Romano:Bayern signed the Kim Min-jae agreement to the final step of the 5-year contract

Jin Minzai, the best defender in Serie A last season, was originally a player recommended by Ten Hahe to sign, but now due to the delay in signings due to the sale of the club, it seems that he will be successfully intercepted by Bayern.

According to the latest news from Italian transfer expert Romano, Bayern’s agreement to sign Naples defender Kim Min-jae this summer has come to the final stage.

Romano described this on social media: Bayern’s agreement to sign Kim Min-jae has entered the final stage, and the two parties only need to sort out a few details for a five-year contract. South Korean central defender Kim Min-jae is ready to accept Bayern’s offer and move to the Bundesliga, but the two parties have not yet signed a contract because Kim Min-jae’s termination fee needs to take effect on July 1. Unless there are other European giants that offer more salary for Kim Min-jae, Kim Min-jae will join Bayern.

The 26-year-old Jin Minzai is 1.90 meters tall, a right-footed player, and mainly plays the central defender position. The contract with Naples is until 2025. The current player’s worth in Germany is 60 million euros. Jin Minzai played a total of 45 games for Naples in all competitions last season, contributing 2 goals and 2 assists.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Guterres: I hope the continued cooperation between Russia and Ukraine can reach more humanitarian ceasefires – yqqlm

posted on:Zhejiang Province

You may also like

Bouzková was overwhelmed by hatred. The rival failed...

Two cyclists want to cross the finish line...

Motogp, Martin’s second triumph in Germany. Bagnaia beaten...

Goalie Lindner starts training in Sion

Jorge Martin won the MotoGP German Grand Prix

International competition: USA VS Canada, who can win...

The most beautiful excursions in Carinthia, to walk...

Mattias Skjelmose wins a Tour of Switzerland marked...

Charlotte, second workout for Miller and Henderson

Like McGregor. The terrible injury of the Polish...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy