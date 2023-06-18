Successfully intercepted Manchester United?Romano:Bayern signed the Kim Min-jae agreement to the final step of the 5-year contract – yqqlm

Original title: Successfully intercepted Manchester United?Romano:Bayern signed the Kim Min-jae agreement to the final step of the 5-year contract

Jin Minzai, the best defender in Serie A last season, was originally a player recommended by Ten Hahe to sign, but now due to the delay in signings due to the sale of the club, it seems that he will be successfully intercepted by Bayern.

According to the latest news from Italian transfer expert Romano, Bayern’s agreement to sign Naples defender Kim Min-jae this summer has come to the final stage.

Romano described this on social media: Bayern’s agreement to sign Kim Min-jae has entered the final stage, and the two parties only need to sort out a few details for a five-year contract. South Korean central defender Kim Min-jae is ready to accept Bayern’s offer and move to the Bundesliga, but the two parties have not yet signed a contract because Kim Min-jae’s termination fee needs to take effect on July 1. Unless there are other European giants that offer more salary for Kim Min-jae, Kim Min-jae will join Bayern.

The 26-year-old Jin Minzai is 1.90 meters tall, a right-footed player, and mainly plays the central defender position. The contract with Naples is until 2025. The current player's worth in Germany is 60 million euros. Jin Minzai played a total of 45 games for Naples in all competitions last season, contributing 2 goals and 2 assists.

