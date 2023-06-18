Electromagnetic pollution: keep an eye on it directly from your smartphone like this | For your health and that of your family

What are the main devices involved in electromagnetic pollution? There are appliances that need to be given the utmost attention.

We talk about electromagnetic pollution, or the ability of the various devices to produce electromagnetic fields of greater intensity.

Detecting the intensity of electromagnetic fields is of paramount importance in order to safeguard your health and that of those around us. Although, theWorld Health Organization has not yet recognized risks in particular due to exposure to these fields, it is good to know the possible consequences.

In the last 50 years various investigations have been conducted on the possible dangers of electromagnetic pollution, but none of these has yet demonstrated the full connection between such exposures and the onset of serious pathologies such as tumours.

If on the one hand these possibilities are refuted, on the other hand the fact remains that they are not completely harmless to our health. In this regard, there are several ways to detect electromagnetic pollution and we will show them in this article.

How to detect electromagnetic waves with your smartphone

The common belief is that of having to rely on specific equipment, often even expensive, to carry out such surveys. In reality, not everyone knows that it is possible to do it from the comfort of your smartphone. In fact, especially the latest generation ones, have sensors that can detect electromagnetic fields. To do this, you would need to download a very specific app such as ElectroSmartdeveloped in collaboration with the National Institute of Computer Science who deals with computer science research, deepening the branch of electromagnetic pollution. Once you have installed this app, just access it without registration and view immediately electromagnetic exposure relative to where you are. The app in question allows you to view the exposure score in real time and also identify the individual sources of exposure.

Electromagnetic fields, from which to protect

With the technological evolution, there has been a boom in the production of electromagnetic fields, especially of artificial nature. The main emissions of an artificial nature are mainly due to telecommunications systems and radio and television broadcasting. Common EMF sources to watch out for, according to theHigher Institute of HealthI am:

Monitors and video display equipment (3-30 kHz);

Radio AM (30 KhZ – 2 MHz);

Industrial induction heaters (0.3 – 2 MHz);

Radiofrequency thermogluers, marconitherapy (3-30 MHz);

Radio FM (30 – 300 MHz);

Mobile telephony, television broadcasting, microwave ovens, radiotherapy (0.3-3 GHz);

Radar, satellite links (3-30 GHz).

Currently, as mentioned above, the debate is still particularly heated between those who claim that electromagnetic waves are the cause of major pathologies and those who claim the opposite. At present, as it states l’ISS: “the effective extent of the health risk is not known, although for some types of EMF, at the levels encountered in common life, this may be very low if not non-existent”.

