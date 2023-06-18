Margot Robbie has revealed her only request for the film (and it concerns the iconic Dreamhouse)

During a recent interview, Margot Robbie revealed that shooting Barbie allowed her to realize her dream, thanks to the support of Greta Gerwig. So let’s find out what she said.

In just under a month the doors of the Dreamhouse Of Barbie will pop up on the big screen. The project dedicated to the famous doll will in fact be in the cinema starting from July 20thwhile fans can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the atmosfere rosa shocking painted by Greta Gerwig. In recent days, Margot Robbie – the film’s iconic protagonist – revealed the bizarre – and only – request she made to the director, in the hope of being able to make “his life’s goal”.

Barbie – Margot Robbie reveals her secret dream

During the filming of Barbiewas reconstructed in detail the famous one Dreamhouse of the doll, in which the protagonist lives her fairytale life in the company of her friends and her muscular boyfriend, Ken – who in the film has the face of Ryan Gosling. Guest of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Margot Robbie revealed that his only wish about making a Barbie movie it was about right there “dream house”. Greta Gerwigwho promptly granted her request, then allowed her to see realized a dream of his in the drawer:

The first thing I said to Greta when we sat down to discuss was that I would follow her vision. I would have accomplished anything she wanted. Except for a small favor. I asked to have a Dreamhouse with a slide that connects the bedroom to the pool. This was in fact my goal in life.

Margot Robbie she therefore blindly trusted the director’s vision, asking the production to fulfill only one small wish of hers. At the same time the star – also involved in the project as a producer – offered valuable advice and suggestions to Gerwig and co Noah Baumbach – screenwriter of the project together with his partner – regarding some thorny issues, such as sexuality – and sexualization – of Barbie. Themes that find their own place within the peculiar vision of the two screenwriters, who have created a project that is much more than a simple story about the famous doll. In fact, the story starts from one Barbie’s existential crisis, who will then decide to explore the world outside the confines of Barbie Land. In the cast, in addition to the two protagonists, we find Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gawa, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and John Cena, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell. Appointment then at July 20th.