This is how the wind blew an Aerolíneas Argentinas plane in Aeroparque
This is how the wind blew an Aerolíneas Argentinas plane in Aeroparque

The storm that hit much of the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) He left surprising images in his wake. Some of them were captured in the main country airports during the early hours of Sunday.

The exact moment in which a plane Argentinian airlines staggered amid the strong gusts of wind that overcame the 140 kilometers per hour.

The filming, taken at the Jorge Newbery Airport, shows how in a matter of seconds the wind moved the aircraft by several meters, in a situation that generated a lot of tension, but did not leave anyone injured.

A few hours later, other videos were released showing similar situations at the same airport. It is estimated from a total of 16 planes of the flag airline were inoperative after the storm passed. More than 100 flights were canceled and rescheduled.

However, that was not the only mishap caused by the storm. For example, in San Fernando the wind caused a plane to completely turn over.

The image quickly went viral on social networks and surprised many users. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the gusts at the San Fernando airport reached close to 130 kilometers per hour.


