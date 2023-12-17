Home » Corneille Nangaa affair: Peter Kazadi asks Kenya to stifle this rebel movement on its territory
Corneille Nangaa affair: Peter Kazadi asks Kenya to stifle this rebel movement on its territory

by admin


The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Peter Kazadi, asked Nairobi on Sunday, December 17 to stifle the political-military movement of Corneille Nangaa on its territory.

He made this request during an exchange with the Chargé d’affaires of the Kenyan Embassy in the DRC.

On this occasion, Peter Kazadi expressed the indignation of the Congolese Government, at the fact that a new rebel movement aims to destabilize power in the DRC.

To the Chargé d’affaires of the Kenyan Embassy in the DRC, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Interior recalled that this attitude violates the charter which governs the EAC.

This prohibits EAC member countries from harboring in their respective territories armed groups that destabilize the member countries of this sub-regional organization.

The exchange between these two personalities comes one day after the DRC recalled its ambassadors accredited in Nairobi (Kenya) and Dar-es-Salaam (Tanzania).

