Donald Trump promises “the largest deportation of undocumented immigrants” if he is re-elected president | International

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 US presidential election, sparked controversy with his latest comments attacking undocumented immigrants. During a rally in Durham, New Hampshire, Trump declared that undocumented immigrants “poison the blood of the country” and promised to crack down on irregular immigration if elected to a second term.

This is not the first time Trump has used such xenophobic rhetoric, drawing criticism from the Anti-Defamation League and numerous media outlets. Despite facing multiple legal cases, Trump continues to appeal to his base with hardline immigration policies, promising to restore the border security measures from his previous presidency and emphasize the construction of a wall on the southern border with Mexico.

His repeated use of such language has drawn comparisons to Nazi rhetoric and raised concerns among experts. Yale professor Jason Stanley, author of a book on fascism, warned that Trump’s dangerous speech echoes the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler and is a cause for concern for the security of immigrants in the United States.

The controversial phrase “you are poisoning the blood of our country” was not part of Trump’s prepared speech, raising questions about whether it was planned or adopted spontaneously. When asked about the comment, Trump’s campaign spokesman downplayed it and redirected attention to the controversy of anti-Semitism on US campuses.

As Trump solidifies his position as the face of the Republican establishment, his divisive rhetoric continues to shape the party’s platform. Despite the growing importance of Hispanic voters in his base, Trump’s focus on undocumented immigrants reflects the center of the party’s positions and the normalization of his inflammatory language.

The 2024 presidential race is already shaping up to be contentious, with Trump’s aggressive immigration rhetoric at the forefront of the debate on the future of the country’s policies.

Share this: Facebook

X

