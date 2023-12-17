Home » Vote now for your favorite Austrian startups in 2023!
Vote now for your favorite Austrian startups in 2023!

2023 was an eventful year full of ups and downs – but also with many, many founders who were able to prove themselves with their startups in a harsh environment. We want to take this into account and, starting today, we are presenting you the 101 best startups and scale-ups in the country. We also screened the entire founder market for the entire year in 2023 and have now created an editorial list of the top 101 companies, which we have clustered into 14 categories.

We used the following 3 sources to find the best of the best, because financing rounds and success in Austria’s largest startup and scale-up competitions provide important information about the quality and chances of success of young companies, and high-profile investors and jury members as well as financial experts who have checked the young companies in detail:

Investment-Tracker von Trending Topics
Scale-up-Award von EY
laubandich challenge from Erste Bank & Sparkasse

Voting in 14 categories

We clustered the 100 startups and scale-ups into 14 categories. At the end of the voting, there will be a winner and audience favorite in each category, whom we then want to reward in 2024 – with one Guest appearance on the popular Trending Topics Podcast.

