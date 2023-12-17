Skin protection in winter | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

The skin, as an outer covering, is a barrier, sensory organ and protection for us at the same time. Reasons enough to pay more attention to it. Whether you’re walking in the snow or doing winter sports in the mountains, special protection and a consistent care program are now in demand.

SOS – The skin needs oil and moisture

Dry winter air not only deprives the skin of moisture, but also reduces overall skin circulation. The skin begins to tighten, flakes and itches unpleasantly. That’s why the skin needs to be protected from the cold. In order to protect the skin from drying out at an early stage, you should ensure a sufficient dose of fat and moisture. It is recommended to use moisturizing care at night and a high-fat nourishing cream during the day. For sporting activities outside you can apply a special cold protection balm. This means you’re completely turning the usual care concept on its head, but that’s exactly what your skin needs right now. After outdoor activities, the skin needs moisture.

Winter sun also has strength

The first priority in this context is the right sun protection when doing sports in the fresh air. Facial skin needs to be protected particularly carefully, especially on a skiing holiday. Since snow reflects sunlight, the radiation there is particularly intense. When doing sports and playing outdoors, you should ensure that you have adequate protection from light. Sun-deprived skin reacts much more sensitively to UV radiation. The protection should be tailored to your own skin type. People with very light skin tone, blonde or reddish hair and blue eyes are particularly sensitive to light.

This keeps lips soft and supple

The lips are a very special topic. The lips have neither sebum nor sweat glands that could provide fat and moisture. In addition, a robust horny layer is almost completely missing. This is why lips become chapped and chapped so quickly, especially in winter when they are affected by cold and dry air. That’s why lip care is so important. This is very easy to do with care sticks. A care stick like this can apply other substances to the lips in addition to the fatty film, e.g. B. anti-inflammatory or moisture-binding. Because the lips are very sensitive to the sun, sun protection factors are particularly useful.

