Home » Sports credit, Abodi places the boyar near the Left
Business

Sports credit, Abodi places the boyar near the Left

by admin
Sports credit, Abodi places the boyar near the Left

Sports credit, Beniamino Quintieri President

The Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, imposed on Giorgia Meloni the appointment as President of the Sports Credit Institute of the Calabrian teacher, Beniamino Quintieri, a “boyar” who has always been close to the center-left.

Professor’s last seat: SACE presidency. Who knows if Abodi told the Premier that the chosen one, a man of Andrea Romano, a former deputy of the Democratic Party and his colleague at the University of Tor Vergata, in 2013, he ran with Monti in the Chamber, in Calabria, but was trumped, like Carlone Calenda.

In the coming days, the new President and CEO of the investee company Sport e Salute will be designated, which has been split…

Abodi would like to do an encore, imposing on Giorgia Meloni the appointment of Giuseppe De Mita, a former manager of Lazio, a club for which the minister and the first wife of Fini (Daniela Di Sotto), Giorgia’s “political father”, support. Giuseppe is the son of a well-known politician from Campania… “of the right”: don Ciriaco… Or not?

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Hot Spots - China announces 'firm' response after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

You may also like

Information on the Annual General Meeting & dividend...

Scholz to the European Parliament: “No austerity, but...

Shopify: First works council founded, then layoffs

Resolution 14 of 04/11/2023 – Identification of specialization...

The most viewed YouTube videos in the ranking...

China Export Growth Slows in April, Imports Widen...

Italia Independent, the Court approves the restructuring

Top 10 percent of retirees – they have...

Mozambique: the “Mattei Plan for Africa” ​​starts from...

Funds from the second pillar – the pension...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy