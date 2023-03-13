.

Washington (German news agency) – US track and field legend Dick Fosbury is dead. The former high jumper died on Sunday morning at the age of 76 as a result of cancer, as his former agent announced on Monday.

The athlete was considered the inventor of the Fosbury flop named after him, which changed the high jump forever. Among other things, Fosbury’s innovation won the gold medal at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City. He jumped a height of 2.24 meters. The flop is the standard technique in high jump today in different variations.

In Germany, it is usually also part of the curriculum in school sports.

