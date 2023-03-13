Home World tomorrow Valente guest at 7Gold
tomorrow Valente guest at 7Gold

tomorrow Valente guest at 7Gold

On Tuesday 14 March, at 2.15 pm, the interview with Palermo player Nicola Valente by journalist Simone Albani will be broadcast on Telerent-7Gold (channel 15 of digital terrestrial television in Sicily). The interview will also be visible on our Facebook page…

