Sporty and comfortable balance test drive Dongfeng Honda’s new Yingshi Pai-Sina Automobile

Introduction: With the official launch of the eleventh-generation Accord, as the brother model of the Accord, Dongfeng Honda Yingshipai (configuration|inquiry) is about to usher in the replacement of its own brand-new model; and today we are launching the new Yingshipai Before, the new car was preemptively tested. The biggest change in the new car this time is the launch of the brand new e: PHEV plug-in hybrid model. Next, we will give you a comprehensive introduction to the features of the new car. Let’s take a look at the highlights of the new Yingshipai that deserve attention.

The appearance change of Yingshipai is still obvious. The most obvious change in the front part is the replacement of this straight waterfall-style center net (my first impression is the feeling of AMG China net); with more sharp edges and corners The front bumper makes the entire front of the car look more youthful and sporty. The long and narrow design of the headlights is very characteristic, which is harmoniously integrated with the front shape, and uses LED light sources.

The design at the body level creates a very slender visual experience, and the waistline above the door handle also creates a certain sense of strength. The fastback design also creates a coupe-like visual effect. The length, width and height of the new car are 4979/1862/1449mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2830mm.

The plug-in hybrid model is equipped with 18-inch wheels, and the five-spoke shape adopts a two-color design. The standard tires are Michelin e.PRIMACY series with a specification of 235/45 R18.

The line design at the rear of the car is also very concise. Different from the Accord model, Yingshipai adopts a split taillight design. The tail is also equipped with a black duck-tail tail design, which further highlights the sporty atmosphere.

The interior of the new car adopts Honda’s new family-style design style. The concise design highlights a certain sense of high-end, and the practicality is also good. It can be seen that the new car uses a 10.2-inch LCD instrument panel and a 12.3-inch floating central control screen, and the display information on the two screens is also quite rich.

Among them, the car machine adopts the Honda Connect 4.0 system, including car networking, intelligent voice interaction, smart phone/watch interconnection, car home interconnection, OTA upgrade, and DMC driver status awareness system and other functions.

The smoothness of the actual operation of the car and the machine is also very good, and there is no stuttering under normal use throughout the day. It is worth mentioning that the car is also equipped with CarPlay, which greatly improves the practicality.

In addition, the cockpit environment control knob is also equipped under the central air outlet, which can control air conditioning, lighting, audio and other settings. It can also be set as a clock when it is not in use at ordinary times. It is very practical to cooperate with some physical buttons. Has a certain sense of technology.

The knob can be rotated and pressed to complete the operation of 8 function combinations. It integrates the adjustment of air conditioning/audio/lighting and other functions. It is a great design while reducing physical buttons while ensuring practicality.

And the new car still retains the physical buttons for air conditioning temperature adjustment, front windshield defogging, and rear windshield heating, which are also very useful in actual use.

The plug-in hybrid version of the test drive is equipped with push-button gears, which are very convenient to use. Behind the gear shift area is the driving mode switching lever and the switching buttons for pure electric and hybrid modes.

In addition, the new car is also equipped with HUD head-up display function. The 11.5-inch display area is larger and can display rich and comprehensive driving information, Honda SENSING 360, navigation, telephone, vehicle settings and other information. At the same time, based on the front camera of the driving recorder, the real scene navigation function is realized, making the navigation screen more intuitive.

The 360-degree panoramic parking assistance system can help the driver to better observe the surrounding conditions of the vehicle, and help to successfully complete the driving out or back into the parking space. It also supports the switching of multiple viewing angles, and the display clarity belongs to the mainstream level.

The new car is equipped with streaming media rearview mirror, which integrates three major functions: interior rearview mirror, driving recorder, and real-scene navigation.

The new car is also equipped with a real-time cockpit monitoring function. The central control screen can display the real-time situation of the cockpit, which is a practical configuration for users who often travel with children.

The storage compartment in front of the central control is also equipped with a wireless charging function for mobile phones, but the 15W charging power needs to be improved. The storage capacity of the new car is quite satisfactory, and it can only be said to be sufficient for daily use.

The materials and materials in the car are fairly exquisite in workmanship, and a large number of leather wraps are used to create a good sense of atmosphere whether it is tactile or visual. The seat is designed with a combination of leather and suede, which is very comfortable to ride, and the light white interior color matching also highlights the high-end feeling.

The 1.74-meter-tall experiencer has about one punch in the headroom in the front row. After adjusting the sitting posture in the front row, the experiencer has more than two punches in the legroom in the back row. The performance is a bit unsatisfactory, only two to three fingers head space. Fortunately, it is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, the overall permeability is not bad and there is no sense of depression.

The central armrest box in the rear row has a large area. There are two cup holders and a shallower storage compartment just enough to put a mobile phone in. It is also equipped with an independent air-conditioning rear exhaust vent and two charging ports.

The trunk space belongs to the normal level of mid-level cars, and the rear seats adopt a design that is folded down as a whole, and the expandability is relatively average.

But fortunately, the trunk adopts a layered design and there is a larger storage space under the trunk cover.

In terms of power, the new car is currently available in fuel version and e: PHEV plug-in hybrid version. This time we test drive the e: PHEV model. The fourth-generation i-MMD plug-in hybrid system equipped on the new car is composed of a 2.0L engine and dual motors, of which the e: PHEV engine has a maximum power of 109kW and a maximum torque of 182N m; the drive motor has a maximum power of 135kW and a maximum torque of 335N m .

The new car is based on the intelligent power control system to achieve full-scene electric drive, equipped with ADS adjustable shock absorber system, MMS motion management system, etc. The new car WLTC has a fuel consumption of only 1.54L under comprehensive operating conditions per 100 kilometers and a pure electric cruising range of 82km.

Next, I will talk to you about the driving experience. First of all, the first impression of a new car is that it is easy to drive. You can clearly feel that the new car wants to bring the driver a comfortable and textured driving experience.

In the comfort mode and standard mode, the new car is very quiet and smooth to drive, the suspension is soft and also has a certain degree of closeness to the ground, especially when sitting in the rear row, you can clearly feel the comfort of the vehicle.

When switching to the sports mode, you can obviously feel the vehicle’s accelerator response, steering feel and chassis become tighter. The tonality with this kind of sports is very restrained and does not reach the level of split personality. For a mid-level car This kind of training is just right.

Although today’s test drive is a plug-in hybrid model, you can still feel the strong Honda atmosphere. Whether it is acceleration, driving texture in corners, throttle response and chassis texture, it will give the driver a strong driving experience. control participation. The excellent driving texture may be Honda’s killer feature in the plug-in hybrid market.

ADS full-time adaptive suspension can detect the vehicle status through the 6-axis sensor, and adjust the shock absorber settings to bring better shock filtering performance.

Summary: After a day’s test drive, I can feel that the new Yingshipai is a model that I feel easy to drive and I am willing to drive. The driving quality is both sporty and high-end and comfortable. The introduction of plug-in hybrid models has also enriched consumers’ choice of models. It is more sporty and stylish in appearance and has the characteristics of calmness and atmosphere of mid-level cars; the interior materials are excellent representatives in this class, and the functional configuration is rich in design and ingenious; and in terms of rear headroom and storage space performance still needs to be improved. If you are looking for a mid-level car that combines sports and advanced driving quality with rich functional configurations, then the new Yingshipai is a model worthy of attention; and it is reported that the new Yingshipai will also be officially launched next week to announce the price , and please continue to pay attention to our reports on the new Yingshipai.

