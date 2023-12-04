Spotify Wrapped: Financial flow and co. reveal favorite musicians

Spotify-Logo/Collage: Elena Boeck
Spotify Wrapped is an annual feature of the music app that provides a roundup of your most-listened songs and artists to look back on your musical year.
We asked personalities from the German financial world about their favorite musicians of the year – everything from Taylor Swift to the Scorpions was included.
Interesting: Saidi Sulilatu from Finanztip likes to listen to Linkin Park, Thomas Kehl from Finanzfluss is a Tiësto fan.
With Spotify Wrapped you can look back on your year musically, and since it’s not just your own look back that’s interesting, we asked around the financial scene a bit for you. The music app compiles your favorite tracks every year to show you which songs and artists have shaped your year.
Check out what taste in music your favorite financial bloggers have here:
Tiësto at Thomas Kehl (financial flow)
Roland Kaiser with Christian Röhl
Rihanna bei Alberta Lehmann (Wealthyandconnected)
Taylor Swift with David Frank (young in retirement)
Insider tips from Mareile Wiegmann (Geldgarten)
Taylor Swift with Saadia Touzri
Scorpions bei Saidi Sulilatu (Finanztip)
Tax podcast with Fabian Walter (tax fabi)
