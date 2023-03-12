Home Business Spring is tick time – think Lyme disease if you have unclear symptoms
by admin
| Redness, facial paresis or unclear swellings that have no dental cause can be signs of Lyme disease, which can be triggered by a tick bite. Dentists should therefore also keep an eye on the disease in the differential diagnosis. |

The typical blush with a fading center around the tick bite, which manifests itself during the first three months, does not always appear. Those affected also report diffuse pain, sensory disturbances, paresis of the cranial nerves (e.g. facial nerve) or swelling and reddening of the cheek. In addition to information and recommendations for action, the consensus-based S2K guideline “Cutane Lyme Borreliosis” of the German Dermatological Society also provides images to better illustrate the skin manifestations. If dental causes can be ruled out, dentists should encourage clarification with the general practitioner.

  • Compact recommendation of the German Society for Dental, Oral and Maxillofacial Medicine (DGZMK) “Borreliosis in Dentistry”, status 11/2020, iww.de/s7579.

