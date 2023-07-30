Home » St.Gallen start-up offers protection against cyber attacks and hackers
St.Gallen start-up offers protection against cyber attacks and hackers

Attacks on companies and authorities, institutions and associations are increasing. Decentriq has found a solution for securely exchanging data. His technology is already being used from the federal government to the pharmaceutical industry.

Roche in Basel is already using the possibilities of the Decentriq platform.

Image: Bogdan Lazar

The HSG spin-off Decentriq supports organizations in combining sensitive data. In addition to the federal government, the Swiss National Bank, Roche and the media group TX Group now also rely on the Decentriq platform. This is reported by the eastern Swiss online portal eastdigital.ch. «I like to say to potential customers and investors: We are the Switzerland of data. A neutral place where sensitive data can be combined and analyzed in encrypted form in a secure framework,” Maximilian Groth, CEO of the HSG spin-off Decentriq, is quoted as saying. The 37-year-old founded the start-up in 2019 with ETH graduate Stefan Deml.

