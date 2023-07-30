We already know the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2023

Since 1992, the award ceremony of the Premio Mercuryan award originated with the intention of becoming the alternative to premios Britintended to recognize the Best UK or Irish Album. Its popularity has been increasing due to the positive effect it has in increasing sales among lesser known candidates. For this year’s edition, Arctic Monkeys have tied with Radiohead both being the most nominated in history as the former received their fifth nomination for “The Car” (2022).

He Hammersmith Apollo of London will host the event September 7th in which Ezra Collective (“Where I’m Meant to Be”), Fred Again… (“Actual Life 3”), J House (“Beautiful and Brutal Yard”), Jessie Ware (“That! Feels Good!”), Jockstrap (“I Love You Jennifer B”), Lankum (“False Lankum”), Loyle Carner (“Hugo”), Olivia Dean (“Messy”), Raye (“My 21st Century Blues”), Shygirl (“Nymph”) y Young Fathers (“Heavy Heavy”) will also fight for the award.

The nominations, which are usually decided by musicians, journalists y figures music industryhave been chosen by Anna bald, Phil Alexander (creative director of the magazine Once again!) y Jeff Smith (head of music for BBC 6 Music y Radio 2), among others. Until September 7th we will have to wait to see who will be the successor to “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” (2021) of Little Simz.

