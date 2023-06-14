Home » Stadium, the San Donato hypothesis comes forward. The mayor met with Milan
Stadium, the San Donato hypothesis comes forward. The mayor met with Milan

The area of San Donato Milanese in pole position for the new AC Milan stadium, with Mayor Francesco Squeri confirming that he has met the AC Milan club for the project. You squeeze through the Citizen of Lodi (who writes about signing of a first formal agreement between the Sportlifecity company and AC Milana sort of preliminary), sent an open letter confirming that “the area of ​​the municipal territory involved is the one called San Francesco”which develops between the A1 motorway and the Tangenziale Est, with an adjacent railway line.

Squeri “In recent weeks, the request for willingness to evaluate a project which provides for the construction of the AC Milan stadium”

” In the past few weeks the municipal administration has received the request for willingness to evaluate a project – explains Squeri – which provides for the construction of the AC Milan stadium”. A request which was followed by a meeting to find out “the general merit of their project”, with a proposal to enhance the entire area. “The Administration municipality has made itself available to open a table for the project evaluation only when the proposal will materialize accompanied by the relative documentation”.

