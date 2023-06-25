Home » Stadler is working on a major project in Uruguay
500 million dollars: Stadler is working on a major project in Uruguay

A new light rail system is planned for the metropolitan area of ​​the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo. The government has commissioned Stadler, together with two local construction companies, to draw up a feasibility study. It’s about a total investment of half a billion US dollars.

At the end of 2020, the eastern Swiss rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler received its first order from Uruguay: seven locomotives for the local company Portren to haul freight trains from the Finnish paper company UPM in the South American country. The locomotives are manufactured by the Spanish Stadler subsidiary in Valencia.

