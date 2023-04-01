Home Business Stadler’s hydrogen train has these advantages and disadvantages
Business

Stadler’s hydrogen train has these advantages and disadvantages

by admin
Stadler’s hydrogen train has these advantages and disadvantages

“The most expensive fuel”: Despite emission-free driving, the hydrogen train has serious disadvantages – this is how it drives in Stadler’s Flirt H2

The rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler promotes its hydrogen train as an environmentally friendly alternative to diesel trains. However: fuel and vehicle are relatively expensive, the efficiency of the fuel cell is low. And a lot depends on how the hydrogen is produced. A test drive shows: At least it travels comfortably.

Stadler’s Flirt H hydrogen train2 for California at the old Hemishofen station.

Image: Ralph Ribi

The diesel train is loud and pollutes the environment. For Stadler it is therefore a discontinued model. Even on routes that are not electrified, i.e. do not have a contact wire. In Switzerland, this is only 0.2 percent of all routes, in Germany, on the other hand, 39 percent, in Great Britain 62 percent or in the USA a whopping 99 percent.

See also  I am 70 and worked 10, can I retire?

You may also like

Investments, Millennials like ESG and sustainable products

Owning family does not sell, ex-boss Sulzberger back

Wall Street futures above parity after core PCE...

China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index continues to be in...

EU finally decides far-reaching combustion engine off

Pnrr, the Nodes cascading tenders for companies in...

UBS didn’t have risks like CS under control

Pichetto: “Let’s invest four billion for synthetic fuels”

After allegations by Patrizia Laeri: SRF employees relieved

La Russa on via Rasella disavowed by the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy