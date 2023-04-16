Stadtwerke Bruchsal are hiring e-scooters: Newspaper for municipal economy

Stadtwerke Bruchsal is ending the rental of its electric scooters. According to a press release, the new management decided to take this step after an unsparing assessment.

Five years ago, the Baden-Württemberg municipal company started renting out 21 retro blue electric scooters. But over the years, the vehicles have not been very popular, the supplier has now announced. According to this, many residents were of the opinion that everything in Bruchsal could actually be reached on foot.

…