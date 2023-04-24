Home » Standard Chartered: Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by the end of 2024
The flagship cryptocurrency, the Bitcoincould reach $100,000 by the end of 2024, Standard Chartered said, saying the so-called “cryptocurrency winter” is over.

Bitcoin could benefit from factors such as the recent turmoil in the banking sector, stabilization of risk assets as the US Federal Reserve ends its rate-hiking cycle, and improved profitability of cryptocurrency mining, he said in a statement. notes Standard Chartered’s head of digital assets research, Geoff Kendrick.

“While sources of uncertainty remain, we believe the path to the $100,000 level is becoming clearer,” Kendrick wrote.

