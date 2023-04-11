AThe space industry has been waiting for these three words for years: “Starship is ready for launch” tweeted billionaire Elon Musk on Easter Sunday. Now the only thing left to do is wait for the authorities to approve his rocket, which is unique in every respect.

The founder of the aerospace company SpaceX faces a fateful attempt. His life’s work in space travel depends on whether his Starship rocket works or has a fundamental design flaw. And from Musk’s very own worldview, possibly even more.