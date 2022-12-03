[The Epoch Times, December 03, 2022](The Epoch Times) NASA’s (NASA) mission to study life in space is progressing. Its recently launched BioSentinel (BioSentinel) satellite has successfully flown over the moon.

The mission of NASA’s Bio-Sentinel satellite is to study the effects of interplanetary space radiation on yeast.

As humans restart the moon landing program and the exploration of space becomes more and more profound, knowledge such as the impact of space radiation on life becomes more and more important.

On November 16, 2022, BioSentinel is one of 10 CubeSats that will be launched together with NASA’s Artemis I unmanned moon landing rocket.

Shortly after launch, BioSentinel successfully sent back a signal, and successfully flew past the moon on November 22, 2022, continuing its journey to deep space.

The BioSentinel carries microbes in the form of yeast and studies the effects of space radiation on microbes with a three-color LED detection system and a dye that provides a readout of yeast cell activity. ◇

FCC authorizes SpaceX to start deploying next-gen Starlink satellites

(The Epoch Times) The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently authorized Musk’s SpaceX to launch up to 7,500 next-generation “Starlink” satellites.

SpaceX’s Starlink program has been approved to launch up to 12,000 satellites and has applied to deploy another 30,000 second-generation Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX’s current and potential competitors, including companies such as Viasat, DISH, and Amazon, have submitted objections to the SpaceX second-generation Starlink program to the FCC.

However, the FCC did not fully approve SpaceX’s application, but instead limited the number of its second-generation satellites to “address concerns about orbital debris and space security.”

SpaceX was asked to coordinate with other satellite operators, as well as NASA and the National Science Foundation, to keep scientific observation missions of the night sky and radio astronomy underway, respectively.

SpaceX sends thousands of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, and provides Internet services to ground end users through these satellites. SpaceX has launched 3,500 first-generation Starlink satellites and has 500,000 users worldwide. ◇

Apple enters virtual reality, iOS welcomes new member xrOS

(The Epoch Times) Although Apple has never unveiled its AR/VR head-mounted display device, although it is “still holding the pipa half-hidden”, there are signs that Apple has decided to make its AR/VR head-mounted display system, named “xrOS”.

According to Bloomberg, this is an update to Apple’s original planned RealityOS or rOS naming, and the new xrOS system is said to be very powerful.

“XR” means Extended Reality, and relates to both augmented and virtual reality.

It is reported that Apple’s headset supports both augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR) functions, which may be similar to “mixed reality” like Microsoft Hololens.

Apple’s xrOS is said to include new versions of existing apps, such as Maps and Information, optimized for AR/VR experiences.

During the development process, Apple referred to the operating system of the headset as “rOS” internally, but the name “xrOS” may make the characteristics of Apple’s headset more prominent. There’s no indication yet when the headset will be launched. ◇

Musk may conduct brain-controlled human trials in 6 months

(The Epoch Times) Brain control technology is undoubtedly one of the most controversial cutting-edge technologies. On the one hand, it has seriously challenged human ethics and morality, because it requires experiments on living animals or humans; on the other hand, more and more of the Chinese people have come forward to accuse the CCP of using mind-controlled weapons to carry out persecution in secret.

Neuralink, Musk’s brain-computer interface company, is planning to promote this technology and begin human trials of brain-controlled technology “in about six months.”

Not long ago, Elon Musk announced at Neuralink’s Fremont, California headquarters that it plans to start human trials of brain-computer interfaces within six months, and is currently awaiting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

According to Neuralink, its brain-controlled devices use tiny electrodes placed in the brain to “read” signals from nearby neurons, and software then decodes those signals into commands or actions, such as moving a cursor or a robotic arm.

Neuralink’s goal is to create a device that can be implanted in the brain and use it to control a computer.

In fact, in April 2021, Neuralink released a video of a monkey playing an electronic table tennis game with its mind, showing its technological achievements to the public.

Watch the video: https://bit.ly/3PE4JVB to see how Neuralink’s monkeys play table tennis video games with their minds. ◇

