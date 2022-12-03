At 23:00 on December 3, Beijing time, the first quarter-finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup kicked off. The Netherlands, the first in Group A, played against the United States, the second in Group B.
The two teams had previously faced each other in 5 friendly matches. The Dutch team led with 4 wins and 1 loss. However, in the latest match, the Netherlands lost 3-4 to the United States.
The Dutch team returned to the main stage of the World Cup after 8 years. They continued their good results in the World Cup. That is, as long as they are shortlisted, they will at least be able to qualify for the group stage. However, the Tulip Legion’s road to promotion is not smooth sailing, but at any rate, they are in control of their own destiny. In the last minute of the first game, they scored two goals to beat Senegal. The early goals in this game were almost reversed by Ecuador in the second half. The last leg took down the hosts Qatar without bloodshed. The first two World Cup results of the Dutch team were quite good. In 2014, they reached the semi-finals and finally won the third place. In the 2010 final, they lost to Spain in overtime and finished second. However, in 2006, the performance of the Dutch team was not satisfactory. They finally lost to Portugal in the famous one-eighth battle of red and yellow cards. In this campaign, the Netherlands must hope to reproduce the grand scene of 8 or 12 years ago, but they need to be cautious and prudent in the face of the strong US team.
Aspect 2: Uncle Sam is looking forward to a breakthrough after 20 years
The United States, like the Netherlands, both missed the World Cup in Russia four years ago, and this time both teams advanced to the top 16. For the United States, they seem to be trapped in the last 16 curse like Mexico in the previous two World Cups. They lost to Belgium 1-2 in overtime in the quarter-finals of 2014, and they also lost to Ghana 1-2 in overtime in the quarter-finals of 2010. For the United States, what they have to do in this campaign is to do nothing more than three things, and try their best to bring back the glory of 20 years ago to the Oranje, which seems to be unsteady in the group stage. In the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, the United States passed the threshold of the quarter-finals, but they lost 0-1 to Germany in the quarter-finals.
Aspect 3: Can the young talent Jacques stand up again and score four consecutive games?
Although before this cup, everyone knew that the Dutchman’s offense would not be as sharp as before, but in a lineup with stars such as Depay and Luc de Jong, I am afraid no one would have thought of carrying the banner of Tulip’s offense now. The player is a young player from PSV Eindhoven Gakpo. The Dutch team scored a total of 5 goals in the group stage, and Gakpo contributed 3 goals alone. In addition, he scored in three consecutive games, becoming the first three goals in the first three games of the World Cup since 2002. One of the players, the other two are Messi and Ronaldo. At the same time, Gakpo is also the first player in the history of the Dutch team to win the first three games of a single World Cup. What’s even more frightening is that Gakpo’s three goals were scored with left and right feet and a header respectively, which shows the comprehensiveness of this young PSV player. Throughout the group stage, neither Depay, Bergwijn or Weghorst could make a difference in the Dutch strikers. Therefore, the battle with the United States is a good opportunity for Gakpo to continue to be famous all over the world.
injury report
Netherlands: None
United States: Pulisic (injury), Sargent (injury)
Predicted starting
Netherlands (352): 23-Nopert/2-Timber, 4-Van Dijk, 5-Ake/22-Dumfries, 21-Frankie De Jong, 15-De Roon, 14-Carat Sen, 17-Blind/7-Belwyn, 8-Gakpo
United States (433): 1-Matt Turner/2-Dest, 20-Carter-Vickers, 13-Ream, 5-Robinson/6-Yunus Moussa, 4-Taylor Adams , 8-McKenney/21-Timothy Weah, 19-Haji-Wright, 11-Aronson
