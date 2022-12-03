Original title: The Netherlands vs. the United States preview: Tulip hits the top 8 and the United States looks forward to breaking through in 20 years

At 23:00 on December 3, Beijing time, the first quarter-finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup kicked off. The Netherlands, the first in Group A, played against the United States, the second in Group B.

The two teams had previously faced each other in 5 friendly matches. The Dutch team led with 4 wins and 1 loss. However, in the latest match, the Netherlands lost 3-4 to the United States.

The Dutch team returned to the main stage of the World Cup after 8 years. They continued their good results in the World Cup. That is, as long as they are shortlisted, they will at least be able to qualify for the group stage. However, the Tulip Legion’s road to promotion is not smooth sailing, but at any rate, they are in control of their own destiny. In the last minute of the first game, they scored two goals to beat Senegal. The early goals in this game were almost reversed by Ecuador in the second half. The last leg took down the hosts Qatar without bloodshed. The first two World Cup results of the Dutch team were quite good. In 2014, they reached the semi-finals and finally won the third place. In the 2010 final, they lost to Spain in overtime and finished second. However, in 2006, the performance of the Dutch team was not satisfactory. They finally lost to Portugal in the famous one-eighth battle of red and yellow cards. In this campaign, the Netherlands must hope to reproduce the grand scene of 8 or 12 years ago, but they need to be cautious and prudent in the face of the strong US team.

