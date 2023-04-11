by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 5 hours ago

The Cosenza coach, William Viali, spoke at the press conference about the drawn match against Palermo. Here are his words: «Apart from the first quarter of an hour, I think we did well. It was a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Cosenza, Viali: «We had more clear chances than the rosanero» appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».