Electric car manufacturer Tesla wants to know. There are already dealers and a factory in Shanghai, and now a battery factory is to be added. And that fast. Construction should start in the third quarter. Similar to California, so-called “megapacks” are to be manufactured there.

The electric car manufacturer Tesla is planning to build a battery factory in Shanghai. The manufacturing facility is intended to supplement the production of the so-called “megapack” batteries in California, Tesla announced via Twitter. The Chinese agency Xinhua previously reported.

Construction should begin in the third quarter. Production should then start in the second quarter of 2024. Megapacks are powerful lithium-ion batteries used in battery storage power plants. According to Xinhua, 10,000 units per year will initially be manufactured in Shanghai, which corresponds to around 40 gigawatt hours of energy storage. The mega packs are to be sold worldwide. The new factory is to complement an existing plant in Shanghai for the construction of electric cars.

Tesla’s main business is selling electric cars. According to CEO Elon Musk, the business with solar energy and batteries should be expanded to a similar size. Tesla has been operating a plant for Model 3 cars in Shanghai since 2019. Tesla’s Megapack factory in the US state of California can also produce 10,000 units per year.