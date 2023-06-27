Start up, Jet HR was born by collecting the most important pre-seed round in Italy

Francesco Scalambrino, co-founder and CPO Marco Ogliengo, CEO and co-founder

The Jet HR start-up achieves a record for the Italian market

Jet HRthe new Italian startup born from an idea of Marco Ogliengoformer founder of a successful tech company from which he exited in 2021, e Francesco Scalambrinotop manager responsible for the software of “unicorn” companies, collects 4.7 million euros, a record for Italy.

During their careers, both founders experienced the difficulties of bureaucratic personnel management and decided to use the potential of technology to solve the problem. Many successful entrepreneurs and innovators in Italy have placed their trust in Ogliengo and Scalambrino realizing the potential of their project after having shared the frustration of colliding with incomprehensible languages ​​and redundant activities related to personnel management.

The prestigious list of investors includes key figures of the Italian innovation ecosystem such as 2100 Ventures, B Heroes, Club degli Investitori, Ithaca Investments, Proximity Capital, PranaVentures, Plug & Play Tech Center, FG2 Capital, LVenture Group.

The parterre also welcomes Exor Ventures and the Italian Founders Fund, supported by names such as Luca Ascani (founder of Lambda Alpha), Dario Brignone and Alberto Dalmasso (co-founder of Satispay), Max Ciociola (founder of Musixmatch), Luca Ferrari (founder of Bending Spoons ), Luca Foresti (CEO Santagostino), Diego Piacentini (founder of View Different), Matteo Pichi (founder of Poke House), Giorgio Tinacci (founder of Casavo), as well as other angel investors who have held key roles in international technology companies, come David Clarke (formerly CTO Workday) e Joe Zadeh (già VP Product Airbnb).

