couples, tempters, temptresses and all the sneak peeks

This evening are Channel 5in the early evening, makes its return Temptation Island 2023, the reality of feelings hosted by Filippo Bisciglia. The program will accompany us, barring any changes, for six evenings and will end on 31 July on Mediaset’s main network, also on Monday. Here is a preview of the first episode which will include the presentation of the participating couples, the tempters and the temptresses.

June 26 episode

In the first episode of Temptation Island 2023, couples who have decided to test their relationship will be presented. Each couple will have the opportunity to spend a separate period of time, with their respective tempters and temptresses, in a suggestive location, the Is Morus Relais, in Santa Margherita di Pulala, the structure that has been the setting for the program for years. During this experience, the participants will be tested and will have to face different challenges and temptations.

The seven couples will be subjected to different situations that will put their mutual trust to the test. Tempters and temptresses will try to win the attention of the couples’ partners, jeopardizing their already fragile relationships. It will be interesting to see how couples react to temptations and whether their relationship is strong enough to overcome challenges.

The couples of Temptation Island 2023

Victoria and Daniel they decided together to participate in the program, but with different motivations. Vittoria ardently desires to have a child, while Daniele does not think he is ready for such a commitment due to the frequent quarrels between them.

Alexia and David they are facing the difficult obstacle of a betrayal committed by Alessia in the past, when she was in a relationship with someone significantly older than her for about two years. The boy admits that he has not been able to forgive her.

Gabriela and Joseph they have been a couple for about seven years, but Giuseppe is extremely jealous of her. The guy signed up for a dating site but got caught in the stupidest way, giving his girlfriend’s phone number.

Francesca and Manuel they arrived on Maria De Filippi’s program because he, as Francesca said, left her five times but then returned, and she always welcomed him.

Manu e Isabella they have been engaged for three and a half years, he grew up in a working-class district of Milan, she in the centre. These social differences could be a hindrance to their relationship.

Ali and Federico they have been engaged for three years. Ale she made the decision to participate in the program because she wants to get more certainty about their future together and she has the desire to get married and build a family. Federico has a different vision for the future, he has no intention of making a long-term commitment.

Pearl and Mirko they have been engaged for five years, Perla, out of affection for her partner, moved, moving to another city and moving away from her loved ones and friends. However, Perla admits that she is not happy as, according to her, Mirko has become an indifferent person for the past two years. Mirko, on the other hand, is convinced that all of his choices are never the right ones for his partner.

The 14 single tempters

Andrea, 30, from breaking latest news, has a degree in motor sciences, is a kinesiologist and personal trainer. He is starting a medical center together with his brother.

Daniele, 28, from Rome. He is currently the head of a security company. His main passion is football.

Davide, 30, from Novara. He works as a packaging technologist in an Italian company.

Edoardo, 27, from Catania. He works as a clerk in a shop and in the evening he takes care of security on the premises. He is a competitive boxer.

Ema, 26, from Trieste. She works as a personal trainer and crossfit coach, has won some national level competitions. She owns a sailboat.

Emanuele, 32, from Naples. He has worked as a model in Miami, Milan and New York. He loves to read, especially books on Greek history and philosophy.

Fouad, 32, from Rome. He owns a restaurant with his twin brother. He is a photography enthusiast.

Igor, 27, from Rome. He is a footballer and helps his father in managing the family business in the metalworking sector.

Lollo, 27, from Rome. He works as a taxi driver and plays football, which has led him to live alone since he was 14.

Lorenzo, 38, from Rome, entrepreneur. He runs the family business. He describes himself as a keen observer.

Luca, 24, from Cantù (Como). He works in the catering sector in Lugano in Switzerland. He was a professional swimmer.

Marco, 38, from Padua, entrepreneur. He runs several family businesses. He is passionate about the mountains and spent 10 years as a boy scout.

Tommaso, 34, from Maniago (Pordenone). He has a degree in modern literature and owns two gymnasiums. He is a former sports journalist and Serie C footballer.

The 14 single temptresses

Benedetta, 26 years old from Rome. She studied fashion at university and created her own line of swimwear. She has been playing guitar for years. Carmen, 27 years old from Naples is a nail technician. She has been horse riding for several years. Carola, 29, from Marino (Rome), helps her parents manage their bathing establishment. She has a degree in computer science and she loves all sports. Cristina, 25 years old from Parma, graduating in law. Greta, 24 years old from Melzo (Milan), is starting to work in the accounting sector. She has been horse riding for several years. Ilaria, 28 years old from Rimini, is studying dental hygiene and is employed in a medical clinic. Hers Her passions: running and painting. Laura, 28 years old from Vasto (Chieti), has an online clothes shop. She likes going for walks by the sea, listening to music and reading novels. Marika, 25 years old from Legnano (Milan). A former flight attendant, her greatest passion is travel. Matilde, 20 years old from Montecchio Emilia (Reggio Emilia), university student of fashion culture and practice and hostess. She has a passion for running and volleyball. Nancy, 27 years old from Naples, pole dance teacher. In her spare time she practices yoga and skydiving. Rebecca, 21 years old from Empoli. She works in her mother’s clothing store. She likes to dance and cook. Roberta, 24 years old from Torre del Greco (Nappos): she is a professional dancer. She especially loves cooking desserts.

