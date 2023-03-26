18
Appenzeller Treber or fans in Iceland – start-ups want to fight climate change with entrepreneurship
More than 5000 students, founders and investors met in the Olma Halle in the last few days for exchange and networking. It turned out that many start-ups and investors are looking for ways to curb climate change.
expense reports? “Nobody likes to do that,” says Melanie Gabriel. Neither the finance department nor the employees. The start-up Yokoy, which the HSG graduate founded together with four partners, aims to solve the problem and use artificial intelligence to automate companies’ entire spending processes.