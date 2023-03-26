Home World Italy in Malta for redemption, Mancini: «Retegui deserves confirmation»
The defeat against England “could have been there” but now, against Malta, in the second qualifying match for Euro 2024, Roberto Mancini’s reigning champion Italy is already called for redemption. The opponent, on paper, is well within reach…

