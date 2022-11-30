Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy is about to close a 2022 of growth for the startup ecosystem. The confirmation comes from the Hi-tech Startup Observatory promoted by the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic in collaboration with InnovUp – Italian Innovation & Startup Ecosystem. This year, the total investments in equity of Italian hi-tech startups amount to over 2.1 billion euros, a value more than tripled compared to the 694 million quantified in 2019. «In a period in which, due to inflation.. .