Original title: State Administration of Foreign Exchange: The scale of my country’s external debt has generally declined in the third quarter of 2022

According to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on December 30, the scale of my country’s foreign debt in the third quarter of 2022 has generally declined, and the structure has remained basically stable.

Data map photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Kaixiong

The data shows that as of the end of September 2022, my country’s full-scale (including domestic and foreign currency) external debt balance was US$2,481.5 billion, a decrease of US$154.5 billion, or 6%, from the end of June 2022, of which the exchange rate conversion factor contributed about 41%.

“The decline in my country’s foreign debt is affected by multiple factors in the international and domestic situations.” Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that since the second quarter of this year, under the influence of multiple factors in the international market, my country’s foreign debt has declined. Among them, the exchange rate conversion factor caused the external debt balance to decrease by US$63 billion, and the external debt balance of loans, currency and deposits, debt securities, trade credit and advance payments, and other debt liabilities decreased by US$91.5 billion after deducting the impact of exchange rate factors.

Wang Chunying said that although the external environment is turbulent, my country’s economy has strong resilience, great potential and vitality, and the effects of various policies continue to show. The scale of my country’s foreign debt has the conditions to continue to maintain a stable total amount and an optimized structure. At the same time, the continuous optimization of cross-border financing policies will better meet the financing needs of market players. In the next step, the SAFE will continue to promote the facilitation of cross-border investment and financing to serve the high-quality development of the real economy. (Reporter Liu Kaixiong)