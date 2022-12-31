Thirteen Forza Italia deputies did not participate in the vote on the Rave decree. The problem is not in the measures to prevent illegal gatherings but in an article, number 7, which concerns a completely different thing, that is, the reinstatement of no-vax doctors. A measure not shared by many Azzurri who – without jeopardizing the approval of the decree – wanted to give a signal to Fdi and Lega. Among them is Nazario Pagano, president of the constitutional affairs commission. «I have always fought for compulsory vaccination, especially for doctors. I couldn’t vote for that law, it would have been in contrast to everything I’ve ever said. A doctor who does not get vaccinated certifies that he does not believe in science ”, says the deputy from Fi.

Should the suspension of no vax doctors be extended?

«Yes, not doing so is a bad sign, especially towards the many doctors who have lost their lives, killed by the virus. Mine isn’t just an opinion, it’s something I experienced at home. My wife is one of those doctors who fought on the front lines, trying to keep people dying like flies alive. And many doctors among them. A sign of respect for their memory was needed, a respect that I do not have for those members of the medical register who believe that science is wrong”.

For her, it is a position incompatible with the medical profession.

“In my opinion, certainly yes. A doctor who does not believe in medicine cannot practice the profession. I would never let myself be treated by a no vax ».

Are they no longer reinstated?

“I think it would be right to maintain the suspension until they give ample evidence that they understand that they have given the wrong assessment of vaccines.”

So he is also against “condoning” fines for no-vaxes.

«Another negative sign, the sanctions are paid. You see, there is a symbology behind the political-administrative measures to watch out for. There is a risk of giving the wrong messages to citizens».

That is, whether or not to make vaccines is indifferent.

“Especially if all this comes a few hours after the information from the Minister of Health warning of the risks of a new Covid alarm”.

His misgivings are widely shared in his party.

«In Forza Italia we are all in agreement. It’s obvious we are in the majority, so let’s bring our votes to the majority’s measures, out of loyalty. I first verified that my non-vote would not have been decisive, and I shared it with my group leader Cattaneo. Otherwise I would have voted for him, but making my ideas clear”.

Is there a no-vax area within Fdi and Lega in your opinion?

“There are undoubtedly different sensitivities. Forza Italia has always stood out from its allies for a clear and unambiguous position, and never denied by the vote in Parliament, on the pro-vaccine policy and in favor of the obligation. Lega and Fdi no ». What reactions did he have? «On social networks they have already started insulting me. It had already happened. It’s the no vax, this whole anti-science world very active on social media. But then, when they get sick, they go to the doctors and take medicine…».